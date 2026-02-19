The Free Press
Looking For Love? Free Press Cupid Is Back!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Michael Doran
Director of the Middle East Center at the Hudson Institute and cohost of the Israel Update Podcast. Follow him on Twitter @Doranimated.
Tags:
War
Military
the middle east
Donald Trump
Foreign Policy
Iran
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice