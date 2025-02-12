It Pays to Be a Friend of Donald Trump
Rod Blagojevich and Eric Adams got off because they played the Trump card. Is that how justice now works in America?
11
Two dodgy Democrats had a great day on Monday—thanks to our new Republican President Donald J. Trump.
The first, former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, was granted a full pardon. Back in 2009, after he’d been charged with corruption, Blagojevich got himself booked on Trump’s show, Celebrity Apprentice. (You can see his appearance in these YouTube clips. He was fired, of course.) I don’t know if Blagojevich had a premonition that Trump might someday be in a position to help him, but it sure has turned out that way. Transforming himself from a high-profile Democratic governor to a big-time Trump supporter was the single best move he could have made.
