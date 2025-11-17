The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Did Trump Win Over Black Men or Did the Democrats Lose Them? with Astead Herndon
Coleman Hughes
1HR 2M
While the media remains puzzled by American voters—especially young black men—shifting to the right, the new editorial director of ‘Vox’ has spent his career actually talking to them.

Astead Herndon is frustrated by polling. After a career spent speaking directly with voters around the country about their priorities, he has found that the flat numbers of surveys rarely capture the complex realities of Americans. I sat down with Herndon, recently named editorial director of Vox after covering elections for The New York Times since 201…

Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
Tags:
Donald Trump
Zohran Mamdani
Race

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice