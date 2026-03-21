Did Trump Miscalculate on Iran? with Niall Ferguson

Sir Niall Ferguson, Milbank Family Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and columnist at The Free Press, joins School of War to discuss how geography and choke points have always been pivotal in global conflicts. Just like the Dardanelles during World War I, today’s hot spots, such as the Strait of Hormuz and Taiwan, remind us that some strategic cha…
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