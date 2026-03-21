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Did Trump Miscalculate on Iran? with Niall Ferguson
Aaron MacLean
58M
Niall Ferguson joins Aaron MacLean to discuss why choke points like the Strait of Hormuz still shape global conflict and great-power rivalry.
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Sir Niall Ferguson, Milbank Family Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and columnist at The Free Press, joins School of War to discuss how geography and choke points have always been pivotal in global conflicts. Just like the Dardanelles during World War I, today’s hot spots, such as the Strait of Hormuz and Taiwan, remind us that some strategic cha…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
Military
Foreign Policy
Iran

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