Did Live Nation Kill Live Music?

Today the antitrust trial of Live Nation and Ticketmaster is entertaining closing arguments at a Manhattan federal courthouse. The Justice Department filed its lawsuit against the company back in 2024, accusing it of anticompetitive practices in artist management, concert promotion, venue ownership, and ticketing. Last month the Justice Department reach…
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