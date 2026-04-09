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Did Live Nation Kill Live Music?
Poppy Damon and Evan Gardner
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As a jury gets set to weigh whether Live Nation violates antitrust laws, one promoter says the company has crushed the independent music business.

Today the antitrust trial of Live Nation and Ticketmaster is entertaining closing arguments at a Manhattan federal courthouse. The Justice Department filed its lawsuit against the company back in 2024, accusing it of anticompetitive practices in artist management, concert promotion, venue ownership, and ticketing. Last month the Justice Department reach…

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Poppy Damon
Poppy Damon is a journalist and executive podcast producer. She produces 'Conversations with Coleman', 'Breaking History' and the limited series 'Spiral: Murder in Detroit'. She has worked previously at The Times of London, The BBC and The Guardian.
Evan Gardner
Evan Gardner is an editorial fellow at The Free Press. He covers culture, tech, music, and more.
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