Designer Babies and AI Jobs Are No Longer Sci-Fi
Coleman Hughes
1HR 12M
Technology and healthcare futurist Jamie Metzl on gene editing, AI, and what it will mean to engineer the future of humanity.
In the aftermath of Covid, one lesson should have been obvious: Our ability to generate powerful technologies has far outpaced our ability to talk honestly about their risks. That gap between capability and judgment is why I wanted to sit down with Jamie Metzl, a former National Security Council official turned biotech futurist, and one of the earliest …

Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
Health
Gene Editing
AI
Tech

