Designer Babies and AI Jobs Are No Longer Sci-Fi

In the aftermath of Covid, one lesson should have been obvious: Our ability to generate powerful technologies has far outpaced our ability to talk honestly about their risks. That gap between capability and judgment is why I wanted to sit down with Jamie Metzl, a former National Security Council official turned biotech futurist, and one of the earliest …
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment