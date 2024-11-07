FOR FREE PEOPLE

Overheard at The Free Press’s Election Party!

FOR FREE PEOPLE

Democrats Picked the Wrong Women’s Rights Issue
(Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

Democrats Picked the Wrong Women’s Rights Issue

It wasn’t abortion that mobilized voters. It was biological males in women’s sports.

By Madeleine Kearns

November 7, 2024

Democrats bet big on “reproductive rights” this election cycle, even offering free abortions at their national convention. But the strategy didn’t pay off. Not only was abortion a flop with the electorate, it was Republicans—not Democrats—who pushed the winning women’s-rights issue: fighting the encroachment of biological men into women’s spaces and sports.

“We will get. . . transgender insanity the hell out of our schools, and we will keep men out of women’s sports,” Donald Trump said to roaring applause at his Madison Square Garden rally a week before the election.

It’s easy to understand the Democrats’ thinking. Legalized abortion access has surged in popularity since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022. In 2020, half of Americans said it should be legal in all or most cases; by 2024, two-thirds thought so. In the past two years, 11 states approved referendums enshrining permissive abortion laws into their constitutions. Still, in this year’s presidential election, half of the people who say abortion should be “legal in most cases” voted for Trump. Four years earlier, Joe Biden won those same voters by 38 points.

Enjoying the story?

Enter your email to read this article and receive our daily newsletter.

Or, subscribe now to get unlimited access to our scoops, commentary, and investigations.

Already have an account? Sign in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments 37

Latest