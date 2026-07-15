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Randy's avatar
Randy
1h

We are reminded daily that there really is no bottom when probing the depths of stupidity. I’ve been stopped by law enforcement about 40 times in 50 years. Mostly exceeding the speed limit, a couple of DUI check points, once for not wearing a motorcycle helmet (coasting across a road with bike turned off), not once did I flee and not once did any officer draw a gun. And not once have I ever been on a gay cruise and try to disembark in a country with zero tolerance for gay men. I also don’t tug on Superman’s cape or spit into the wind, and I don’t mess around with Jim.

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Lanny's avatar
Lanny
1h

RETURN TO COMITY

I graduated from Houston’s Memorial High School in 1967. We produced State Champions in basketball and National Champions in Debate. Many schools in Texas no longer even have debate teams. We have lost a great deal.

Debate forces students to vigorously defend both sides of a resolution. One round your team debates one side of a proposition and the next round your team debates the other side. You learn to be part of a team. If you wish to be successful, you must see the strengths and the weaknesses in your own arguments as well as those of your opponents.

It places a premium on reasoning over “evidence.” As soon as an opponent begins a sentence with… “experts say,” “science proves,” “sources report,” or worse yet… “studies show” even the rankest novice can smell blood in the water. Evidence is important but it is secondary to reasoning and logic.

I have faced some vicious opponents when I boxed but none had the rapier like thrust of some I faced in debate. Sharp elbows were a weapon on the basketball court but cutting comments were the bread and butter in Cross-Examination. However, debate taught comity as well. A team could overwhelmingly win an argument but being an asshole could cost you dearly.

I believe we need a return to comity. God knows I do from time to time. BUT even more importantly I wish we could get back to respecting the other fellow’s argument. Intelligent and good people can see the world differently than we do. The fact that they hold a different opinion doesn’t necessarily make them bad just wrong.

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