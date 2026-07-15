It’s Wednesday, July 15. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Douglas Murray on what happened when a gay cruise ship tried to dock in Egypt. Will Democrats try to impeach Trump for the third time? Tyler Cowen on the rise of the “AI maniacs.” Kat Rosenfield on “The Invite.” And much more.
But first: The ICU without a doctor.
In August 2024, 26-year-old Conor Hylton was about to begin his second year of dental school when he came down with what his family assumed was a particularly nasty stomach bug. That night, he checked into the hospital.
The following morning, he was dead.
Later, state and federal investigators reached a striking conclusion: From the time Conor was transferred to the ICU until he went into cardiac arrest roughly four hours later, no physician ever examined him at his bedside.
How is that possible?
The search for an answer led me deep into one of the most consequential transformations of American healthcare today: the rise of the tele-ICU, where critically ill patients are monitored by physicians working from remote command centers, sometimes hundreds of miles away.
Over the past few months, I have spoken with the architects of the tele-ICU program at the hospital where Conor died as well as leading advocates and critics of remote critical care, to understand just what this transformation means. In the process, I have been able to reconstruct, minute by minute, exactly what happened inside the hospital that night.
This isn’t only a story about one grieving family—it’s about a healthcare system under financial strain, and what is lost when the doctors responsible for the sickest patients in the hospital are nowhere near their bedsides.
—Tanya Lukyanova
MORE FROM THE FREE PRESS
THE NEWS
The U.S. inflation rate was 3.5 percent in June, down from 4.2 percent in May and below economists’ expectations of 3.8 percent. The decline is apparent across most sectors of the economy, though some fear renewed hostilities in Iran may reverse the trend.
The U.S. military reimposed its blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, even as President Trump reversed his earlier pledge to charge a 20 percent fee on cargo passing through the strait. This comes amid further U.S. strikes on Iran, as tensions in the region continue to escalate.
New York governor Kathy Hochul announced a statewide moratorium on data centers on Tuesday. The ban is the nation’s first and would pause the construction of all data centers for one year, as the AI infrastructure becomes increasingly unpopular among Americans.
The Trump administration has ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to suspend most vehicle raids, except when executing a criminal warrant or operating alongside another agency. The move comes after ICE officers fatally shot two motorists in the past week.
Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan testified before Congress Tuesday morning, fielding questions about the rise of the “shadow docket,” political criticism of the court, and the court’s $228 million budget request—which includes nearly $15 million for security. This marks the first time Supreme Court justices have appeared before the legislative branch since 2019.
Spain defeated France 2–0 in the World Cup semifinal on Tuesday afternoon, advancing to the World Cup final. The team will compete against either Argentina or England, who will face off later today.
We are reminded daily that there really is no bottom when probing the depths of stupidity. I’ve been stopped by law enforcement about 40 times in 50 years. Mostly exceeding the speed limit, a couple of DUI check points, once for not wearing a motorcycle helmet (coasting across a road with bike turned off), not once did I flee and not once did any officer draw a gun. And not once have I ever been on a gay cruise and try to disembark in a country with zero tolerance for gay men. I also don’t tug on Superman’s cape or spit into the wind, and I don’t mess around with Jim.
RETURN TO COMITY
I graduated from Houston’s Memorial High School in 1967. We produced State Champions in basketball and National Champions in Debate. Many schools in Texas no longer even have debate teams. We have lost a great deal.
Debate forces students to vigorously defend both sides of a resolution. One round your team debates one side of a proposition and the next round your team debates the other side. You learn to be part of a team. If you wish to be successful, you must see the strengths and the weaknesses in your own arguments as well as those of your opponents.
It places a premium on reasoning over “evidence.” As soon as an opponent begins a sentence with… “experts say,” “science proves,” “sources report,” or worse yet… “studies show” even the rankest novice can smell blood in the water. Evidence is important but it is secondary to reasoning and logic.
I have faced some vicious opponents when I boxed but none had the rapier like thrust of some I faced in debate. Sharp elbows were a weapon on the basketball court but cutting comments were the bread and butter in Cross-Examination. However, debate taught comity as well. A team could overwhelmingly win an argument but being an asshole could cost you dearly.
I believe we need a return to comity. God knows I do from time to time. BUT even more importantly I wish we could get back to respecting the other fellow’s argument. Intelligent and good people can see the world differently than we do. The fact that they hold a different opinion doesn’t necessarily make them bad just wrong.