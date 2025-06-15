The voicemail was left at 3:17 a.m. Saturday by the police chief in my hometown in suburban Minneapolis. There was a “critical situation”—a cold-blooded assassin on the loose who had already murdered my friends Melissa and Mark Hortman in their home and shot my friends John and Yvette Hoffman. News reports indicated that the killer, who was still at large on Sunday, was carrying a list of targets.

As I write this, I cannot quite fathom that a wonderful couple is dead, another is fighting for their lives, and that their killer came in the middle of the night posing as a police officer—only to gun them down for what appears to be their support for women’s reproductive rights.