Sixty years ago I was a student at the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York. Sanford Meisner, the head of the school, was, with Lee Strasberg, the co-doyen of something that may have been called The Method.

Perennially exasperated with our student efforts, he suggested we actually go and learn something. How? By watching, in his words, the only actor worthy of the name. It was Robert Duvall. He was playing in Tomorrow, a short play by Horton Foote, downtown at HB Studio. In his performance, there was no embellishment, no interpretation, no “character”; only a man onstage, with a simple objective—telling the truth.