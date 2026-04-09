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Danger Lurks in J.D. Vance’s Negotiations with Iran
Aaron MacLean
42M
Mark Dubowitz on the high-stakes uncertainty surrounding ceasefire negotiations.

Mark Dubowitz, chief executive of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, joins School of War to discuss the ceasefire negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. What are the biggest fears surrounding these talks? Where are the two sides close on the proposed ceasefire, and where are they miles apart? What signals should we watch for to indicate how the…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Military
Iran

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