Danger Lurks in J.D. Vance’s Negotiations with Iran

Mark Dubowitz, chief executive of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, joins School of War to discuss the ceasefire negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. What are the biggest fears surrounding these talks? Where are the two sides close on the proposed ceasefire, and where are they miles apart? What signals should we watch for to indicate how the…
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