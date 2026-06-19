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School of War
Can Courage Save America? With Rye Barcott
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Can Courage Save America? With Rye Barcott
Aaron MacLean
46M
Americans increasingly see one another as enemies. Marine veteran Rye Barcott believes he has the antidote.
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Rye Barcott, co-founder and CEO of With Honor, veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and author of Courage Can Save Us, joins School of War to discuss the meaning of courage, the enduring value of service, and the challenge of bridging America’s growing political divides. What separates courage from bravery? Can military service help heal a polarized Americ…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Military
Pentagon

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