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Confessions of a Detransitioner
Maya Sulkin
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Jonni Skinner spent almost a decade on puberty blockers and hormones. Today, he’s still grappling with the medical advice he received when he was 13 years old.

Beginning in the 2010s, medical transition for minors—puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, surgeries—went from rare to something closer to routine in a matter of years.

Between 2017 and 2021, the number of American children diagnosed with gender dysphoria who began puberty blockers doubled. Between 2013 and 2020, the rate at which teenage girls underwent double mastectomies increased thirteenfold. And pediatric gender clinics grew from a small handful nationwide to over a hundred.

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Maya Sulkin
Maya Sulkin is a reporter for The Free Press, and host of Confessions. Her reporting focuses on the ideological capture of university campuses and why young people are drawn to radical movements. She also writes about Gen Z, technology, and how AI will shape her generation. She previously served as the company’s Chief of Staff—a job she landed by sending a cold email to Bari Weiss from her dorm room at Columbia University.
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