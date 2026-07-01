Confessions of a Detransitioner

Beginning in the 2010s, medical transition for minors—puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, surgeries—went from rare to something closer to routine in a matter of years.

Between 2017 and 2021, the number of American children diagnosed with gender dysphoria who began puberty blockers doubled. Between 2013 and 2020, the rate at which teenage girls underwent double mastectomies increased thirteenfold. And pediatric gender clinics grew from a small handful nationwide to over a hundred.