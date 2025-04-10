As Donald Trump gave much of the world on Wednesday a 90-day reprieve from his global trade war, he singled out China for a knuckle sandwich. While he dropped “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of trading partners, he hiked tariffs on Chinese imports to a sky-high 125 percent, “effective immediately.”

“At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” Trump declared on Truth Social.