China and America Aren’t Just in a Trade War. It’s a Fight for the Twenty-First Century.
Xi and Trump are now in a zero-sum contest for global supremacy.
Upgrade to Listen
7
As Donald Trump gave much of the world on Wednesday a 90-day reprieve from his global trade war, he singled out China for a knuckle sandwich. While he dropped “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of trading partners, he hiked tariffs on Chinese imports to a sky-high 125 percent, “effective immediately.”
“At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” Trump declared on Truth Social.
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events