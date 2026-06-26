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Child Star, Neuroscientist, Crunchy Mom: The Many Sides of Mayim Bialik
Suzy Weiss
1HR 25M
The sitcom icon talks fame, faith, and parenting.
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Few public figures have a résumé as eclectic as Mayim Bialik’s: child star, sitcom icon, neuroscientist, Jeopardy! host, “crotchety” feminist, and unapologetic Zionist.

On this episode of Second Thought, she joins Suzy Weiss for a conversation about growing up as a child actress, finding fame on Blossom, spending a decade on The Big Bang Theory, and why…

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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press and host of Second Thought. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
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Antisemitism
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Suzy Weiss on Culture
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