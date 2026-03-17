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Casey Babb
Dr. Casey Babb is director of the Promised Land Project at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute’s Center for North American Prosperity and Security, a fellow with the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, and an adviser with Secure Canada as well as Doctors Against Racism and Antisemitism, in Toronto.
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Terrorism
Canada
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