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Tags:
Foreign Policy
Iran
Economics
Faith
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Lanny's avatar
Lanny
just now

COLD & SOULLESS PROGRESSIVES

If the decimation an enemy which chants "Death to America" causes your knee to jerk in hatred of Trump…

If the set back of that same country’s nuclear program for years if not decades causes your knee to jerk in hatred of Trump…

If the rescue of an American pilot causes your knee to jerk in hatred of Trump…

Then you might be what Teddy Roosevelt called one of “those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

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Kevin Durant?'s avatar
Kevin Durant?
6m

“UCLA defeated the University of South Carolina in the women’s college basketball championship Sunday. The Michigan Wolverines will take on the UConn Huskies in the men’s final tonight.”

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I’m surprised the Democrat “voters” in Michigan haven’t demanded they change it from Wolverines to The Houthis.

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