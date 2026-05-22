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‘Call Her Daddy,’ ‘Euphoria,’ and the New Template for Girlhood
Suzy Weiss
1HR 4M
Freya India breaks down why adolescence is more miserable than ever for girls.

In this episode, Suzy Weiss sits down with writer Freya India to discuss how the internet, influencer culture, and therapy-speak have made adolescence more miserable than ever for girls.

India’s new book, Girls®: Generation Z and the Commodification of Everything, examines how algorithm-driven platforms push young users toward extremes in beauty, body im…

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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press and host of Second Thought. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
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Technology
Women
Social Media
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Suzy Weiss on Culture

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