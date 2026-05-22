‘Call Her Daddy,’ ‘Euphoria,’ and the New Template for Girlhood

In this episode, Suzy Weiss sits down with writer Freya India to discuss how the internet, influencer culture, and therapy-speak have made adolescence more miserable than ever for girls.
India’s new book, Girls®: Generation Z and the Commodification of Everything, examines how algorithm-driven platforms push young users toward extremes in beauty, body im…
Subscribe to Unlock This Story
Support fearless journalism and unlock all of The Free Press—your first week is on us.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
Share article