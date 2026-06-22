Caitlin Flanagan on Marriage, Motherhood, and Modern Women

Caitlin Flanagan is one of the best essayists in America. She recently joined The Free Press, and I was glad to finally get her on the show. She is funny, opinionated, and not particularly interested in telling you what you want to hear.
We started with Los Angeles, where she lived for 35 years before deciding she’d had enough. Flanagan grew up in Northe…
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