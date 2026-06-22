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Caitlin Flanagan on Marriage, Motherhood, and Modern Women
Coleman Hughes
1HR 1M
The Free Press columnist joins Coleman Hughes to discuss the collapse of Los Angeles, the decline of marriage and motherhood, and what it means to be a woman navigating all of it in 2026.
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Caitlin Flanagan is one of the best essayists in America. She recently joined The Free Press, and I was glad to finally get her on the show. She is funny, opinionated, and not particularly interested in telling you what you want to hear.

We started with Los Angeles, where she lived for 35 years before deciding she’d had enough. Flanagan grew up in Northe…

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Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
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