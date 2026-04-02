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Bruce Pearl
Bruce Pearl is a college basketball analyst for TNT and CBS Sports, and the former head coach of the Auburn Tigers. He is also chairman of the U.S. Israel Education Association.
Tags:
Basketball
America
Sports
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