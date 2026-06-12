The Free Press
Celebrate "America at 250" In Style
ForumNewslettersSign InSubscribe
Svetlana Jitomirskaya
Svetlana Jitomirskaya is a professor of mathematics at the University of California, Berkeley.
Tags:
DEI
Ideas
Campus
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersForumShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice