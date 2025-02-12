BREAKING: Politician Gives Good Speech
'We feel very strongly that AI must remain free from ideological bias,' Vice President J.D. Vance said.
I’m always surprised when a politician gives a good speech. Whether that says more about me or the quality of our elected officials, I’m not sure. But either way, yesterday brought a pleasant surprise: a good speech by a politician! In fact, a very good speech by a pretty senior politician.
I am referring to Vice President J.D. Vance’s address at the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris. In his first overseas trip as VP, Vance issued a blistering warning of the risks of overregulating AI.
