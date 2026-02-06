Since I can remember, the Super Bowl has always been about chili dogs, guac and chips, rooting for your team, and hanging out with friends. But today, for even young fans, it’s about making sure your “play” hits while staring at a split screen of DraftKings and statistics of the big game.

As a high school sophomore at an all-boys school, I can tell you firsthand that the experience of watching sports has been corrupted by online gambling. In today’s National Football League, it is hard for fans to get through one quarter without hearing constant mentions of betting odds, picks, and sponsorships from the sportsbook companies. And my generation is finding the lure of betting irresistible.