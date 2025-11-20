The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
The Free Press
Conversations with Coleman
BONUS: Coleman Hughes Answers Your Toughest Questions
0:00
-55:41

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Free Press
BONUS: Coleman Hughes Answers Your Toughest Questions
Coleman Hughes
56M
The host of ‘Conversations with Coleman’ takes subscriber questions on Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump, and how he prepped THAT Dave Smith interview.
Listen On:

If you listen to our podcasts on Apple or Spotify, connect your paid subscription today to enjoy exclusive bonus episodes and reduced ads. Learn more here.

If you’ve been listening to the podcast for a while, you know that I care about honest conversation, clear thinking, and pushing past the surface-level narratives that dominate our culture. That’s why I wanted to open things up and let subscribers steer the discussion this week.

In this bonus episode I sit down with my producer, Poppy Damon, to answer su…

Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
Tags:
Bonus Podcast Episode

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice