We won’t have Pam Bondi to kick around anymore. President Donald Trump bit the bullet and fired his attorney general on Thursday after a year of failures big and small. Hardly anyone seems sorry to see her go.

It’s not hard to see why. Let’s start with Bondi’s biggest blunder. In February 2025, Bondi announced that she would release the Justice Department files related to sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. When Fox News asked her at the time about the “Epstein client list”—a supposed list of high-profile elites who had been provided access to underage girls—Bondi answered that the list was “sitting on my desk right now.”

Things went downhill from there. The administration invited right-wing influencers to attend a much-hyped first release from the files, but the documents it included had mostly already appeared in public court filings. This bait and switch burned Bondi’s reputation with Trump’s base, which had demanded the release of the Epstein files for years.