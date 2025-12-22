It’s Monday, December 22. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: A new lawsuit paints social media firms as the new Big Tobacco. Maya Sulkin and Frannie Block have the shocking details. Plus: Trump warms up to legal weed, a history of tough Jews, Coleman Hughes’s end-of-year AMA, Free Pressers react to a viral essay about anti-white discrimination. And much more.
But first: the former president with some explaining to do.
The Justice Department on Friday released a large batch of its “Epstein files”: thousands of letters, receipts, and photos it gathered during years of investigations into the monstrous sex trafficker. The release, which was heavily redacted, didn’t confirm any of the wilder theories about Epstein. But the images leave plenty of powerful men with questions to answer, and none more than Bill Clinton.
One photo shows the former president on what appears to be a private jet with a blond woman sitting on the arm of his chair. Another shows him with Michael Jackson. In the most damning image in the release, Clinton is seen sinking into a hot tub with a young woman whose face is redacted.
Pressure is on the former president to explain what he was up to. But as Free Press columnist Eli Lake explains, the release of the photos broke a historic norm. The Justice Department generally doesn’t publicize information about people it hasn’t charged with crimes, but Congress forced the agency’s hand in this case. That means the scandal may spread with little justice to show for it. Don’t miss Eli’s latest on the former president who has some explaining to do, and the legal and political tangle surrounding Clinton, Donald Trump, and the Epstein files’ release.
On Breaking History: A History of Tough Jews
Last week’s attack in Sydney was only the latest example that we’re once again living in an era when Jews cannot rely on Western governments to protect them. On the latest episode of Breaking History, Eli Lake takes us back to another period when that was true: 1930s America. As Nazi sympathizers rallied in the open and police often stood idly, Jewish gangsters led by Meyer Lansky took matters into their own hands, establishing a tradition of Jewish self-defense that is often forgotten today. Listen to this episode by hitting the play button below, and be sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
Thousands of mourners gathered at Bondi Beach Sunday night to honor the victims of last week’s attack that killed 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration. “This has to be the moment when light starts to eclipse the darkness,” Australian Jewish community leader David Ossip told the crowd, which exceeded over 10,000 attendees.
The U.S. is pursuing another sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, the third in the last two weeks. The tanker was “part of Venezuela’s illegal sanctions evasion,” a U.S. official said.
Israeli officials will brief President Trump on options for new strikes on Iran’s ballistic missile program when Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet at Mar-a-Lago later this month. Israel believes Iran is expanding and rebuilding its capabilities after the U.S. and Israel bombed Iranian facilities in June.
Rapper Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at Turning Points USA’s annual AmericaFest conference on Sunday. In a Q and A with Erika Kirk, she urged California governor Gavin Newsom not to run for president, and instead “get on the nearest Jet Ski and let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win.”
Nine people died after a group of gunmen carried out a shooting at a South African pub during the early hours of Sunday. The shooting occurred in Bekkersdal, a town about 30 miles west of Johannesburg. Approximately 12 suspects, who opened fire from a van into the pub, still remain at large.
The homeless man credited for cracking the Brown University shooting case “is being taken care of at the federal level . . . in a hotel, being fed.” The man, referred to as “John,” identified the alleged gunman’s car and posted the information on Reddit. Providence’s mayor urged the FBI to issue John the entirety of the $50,000 reward promised for informants in the case.
Bill Clinton hanging with a pimp that supplied him hookers for political favors??? Whoa, say it ain't so! We all know what a hound this guy is. If he can survive getting a blowjob by an intern in the White House, he'll survive this....The guys is a major douche bag, but he'll survive. Shit, the only thing he won't survive is if Hilary is finally embarrassed enough and determines he should commit suicide...Also - Epstein didn't kill himself....
Interesting that the biggest fish swimming in Mr. Epstein's pool was Slick Willy - while the Donkey Party focusses on another fish they would rather catch who apparently threw Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago twenty years ago. On another note - commenters on the Brown story raise the possibility that Brown turned off much of it's surveillance camera system in order to undermine any effort of ICE to identify or deport students who may have been prominent parts of the Islamist Intifada. Did this happen or not fearless Free Press? Just asking...