It's Monday, December 22.

But first: the former president with some explaining to do.

The Justice Department on Friday released a large batch of its “Epstein files”: thousands of letters, receipts, and photos it gathered during years of investigations into the monstrous sex trafficker. The release, which was heavily redacted, didn’t confirm any of the wilder theories about Epstein. But the images leave plenty of powerful men with questions to answer, and none more than Bill Clinton.

One photo shows the former president on what appears to be a private jet with a blond woman sitting on the arm of his chair. Another shows him with Michael Jackson. In the most damning image in the release, Clinton is seen sinking into a hot tub with a young woman whose face is redacted.

Pressure is on the former president to explain what he was up to. But as Free Press columnist Eli Lake explains, the release of the photos broke a historic norm. The Justice Department generally doesn’t publicize information about people it hasn’t charged with crimes, but Congress forced the agency’s hand in this case. That means the scandal may spread with little justice to show for it. Don’t miss Eli’s latest on the former president who has some explaining to do, and the legal and political tangle surrounding Clinton, Donald Trump, and the Epstein files’ release.

Is Social Media the New Big Tobacco? Maya Sulkin and Frannie Block The firms behind TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and other platforms knowingly fueled a mental health crisis. That’s the claim in a sprawling lawsuit, featuring revealing internal documents. Maya Sulkin and Frannie Block report on the most jaw-dropping claims in a potentially seismic legal showdown on one of the biggest issues of our time. Read full story

Brown University Deserved Better Jillian Lederman For days after the Brown University shooting, the university community was left in the dark by authorities. Into the vacuum flooded fear, frustration, and unfounded theories about the alleged killer’s identity. Recent Brown grad Jillian Lederman argues that, in the midst of tragedy at her old school, “We failed more tests than we passed.” Read full story

Should We Feel Sorry for White Men? The Editors In maybe the most viral essay of 2025, the writer Jacob Savage argued last week that the excesses of wokeness created a “lost generation” of white millennial men, who were shut out of elite spaces in the name of DEI. Is he right, and what should be done about it? Free Press contributors, including Ben Shapiro and Elliot Ackerman, react. Read full story

The Maccabees of the American Revolution Roya Hakakian Every Hanukkah, Jews retell the story of the Maccabees, ancient heroes who wrested control of Jerusalem from the Greeks. The story has echoes in a forgotten thread of American history: the Jewish patriots who helped found the new republic. On the conclusion of Hanukkah, and with America’s 250th birthday drawing closer, their story is the perfect antidote to today’s resurgent antisemitism, writes Roya Hakakian. Read full story

The Abstainer in Chief Gets Friendly with Marijuana Tanner Nau On Thursday, President Trump instructed his administration to quickly reschedule marijuana, reclassifying it as a low-risk drug. The change, which is the culmination of months of intense lobbying by cannabis companies, is expected to supercharge the marijuana industry’s profits. Anti-weed lawmakers, including loyal allies of the president, are not happy about it, reports Tanner Nau. Read full story

Coleman Hughes Answers Your End-of-Year Questions Coleman Hughes In this final 2025 episode, Coleman answers subscriber questions about everything from Trump and the attention economy to psychedelics, religion, and kids. To listen to this bonus episode, become a paid subscriber to The Free Press today. Read full story

On Breaking History: A History of Tough Jews

Last week’s attack in Sydney was only the latest example that we’re once again living in an era when Jews cannot rely on Western governments to protect them. On the latest episode of Breaking History, Eli Lake takes us back to another period when that was true: 1930s America. As Nazi sympathizers rallied in the open and police often stood idly, Jewish gangsters led by Meyer Lansky took matters into their own hands, establishing a tradition of Jewish self-defense that is often forgotten today. Listen to this episode by hitting the play button below, and be sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Mourners attend the memorial held for the victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 21, 2025. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands of mourners gathered at Bondi Beach Sunday night to honor the victims of last week’s attack that killed 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration. “This has to be the moment when light starts to eclipse the darkness,” Australian Jewish community leader David Ossip told the crowd, which exceeded over 10,000 attendees.

The U.S. is pursuing another sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, the third in the last two weeks. The tanker was “part of Venezuela’s illegal sanctions evasion,” a U.S. official said.

Israeli officials will brief President Trump on options for new strikes on Iran’s ballistic missile program when Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet at Mar-a-Lago later this month. Israel believes Iran is expanding and rebuilding its capabilities after the U.S. and Israel bombed Iranian facilities in June.

Rapper Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at Turning Points USA’s annual AmericaFest conference on Sunday. In a Q and A with Erika Kirk, she urged California governor Gavin Newsom not to run for president, and instead “get on the nearest Jet Ski and let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win.”