The Free Press
The Free Press App Is Here!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Maya Sulkin
Maya Sulkin is a reporter for The Free Press, covering breaking news, higher education, Gen Z, and culture. Maya began at The Free Press as an intern during her time as an undergraduate at Columbia University. She went on to serve as the company's Chief of Staff. She is a 2025 recipient of the Robert Novak Journalism Fellowship.
Tags:
Party
Culture
Community
Events
Gen Z
Make a comment
Comments
54
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Anton Rupert's avatar
Anton Rupert
2m

What fun!!!

I'm pretty sure I saw myself in the 4th photo!

Oh, wait. I'm 70 years old.

That couldn't have been me!

DAMN! I wish it was!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Courtney's avatar
Steve Courtney
3m

Love it. Restores my faith in the future

of our species!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
52 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice