People have a lot to say about my generation. They say we don’t know how to party. That we don’t read the news. That we don’t know how to approach people of the opposite sex. That we don’t drink, don’t know how to have fun, don’t even know how to properly order a drink.

Don’t tell that to the more than 300 Free Pressers who gathered in New York and Washington, D.C., earlier this week for our first ever under-30 parties.

In New York, the crowd flowed from the party into the street. (And somehow we found the only bar in the city that still lets you smoke inside.) I watched hedge funders talking tech with Bernie stans; a psychology student and a bass player making plans for a date next week; Catholics and Jews debating. . . everything.

Attendees danced to Chappel Roan and Usher, toasted with overfilled martinis, and flirted with their future husbands, wives, and ex-boyfriends. (Photography by Shereen Cohen Kheradyar)

People flew in from Canada and took trains and buses from Boston and Delaware to New York and D.C. We danced to Chappel Roan and Usher, toasted with overfilled martinis, and flirted with our future husbands, wives, and ex-boyfriends. The night ended the way all good parties do: with a noise complaint.

There were never-Trumpers, devout Catholics, yoga teachers, Rubio fanboys, Substack authors, and vibe coders all toasting to America. (Photography by Tyler Stewart)

As I said when I got into work the next day: It was the best night of my life. The Boomers in the newsroom laughed with not a small amount of pity that neither my prom nor college graduation held a candle. But the night was proof of what I’ve known to be true since my first day at The Free Press: I’ve found my people.

A group of girls sporting Free Press hats told us, “We work together, we go to church together, and we read The Free Press together.” (Photography by Shereen Cohen Kheradyar)

Free Press diehard fans mingled with Gen Z reporters and staff. (Photography by Shereen Cohen Kheradyar)

