Historian Niall Ferguson has just published, in The Free Press, together with the researcher John-Clark Levin, one of those essays that the United States has a particular talent for producing and which, like those of Francis Fukuyama or Samuel P. Huntington before it, shifts the center of public debate.

The article is entitled “The Death of History.”

It describes an America caught in the grip of a double antisemitism which, on the right, no longer bothers to conceal its nostalgia for Nazism and, on the left, believes it has found, in the denunciation of “genocidal Zionism,” the ultimate weapon.

It shows that Holocaust denial, the keystone of the whole edifice, has emerged from the sewers where it had languished for decades to become a force in history.

And it emphasizes the effects of artificial intelligence, which—with its fabricated voices and content orchestrated from digital farms—has given this torrent of lies and hatred an unprecedented power of dissemination.