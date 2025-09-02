Ben Shapiro: The Most Dangerous Force in America Is Envy
Our country’s deepest divide isn’t between red and blue. It’s between Lions and Scavengers. Let me explain.
Upgrade to Listen
2
It’s glamorous, these days, to hate the powerful. Take the celebrations online after Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner was shot to death this July. Or the hero worship of Luigi Mangione, the alleged murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Or indeed, the success of New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, a socialist who …