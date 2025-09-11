“Hi, Mr. Shapiro, I’m Charlie Kirk.”

Charlie was 18 years old when I met him at an event at The Breakers, the rather ritzy Palm Beach hotel that served as the gathering spot for the annual David Horowitz Freedom Center donor weekend. Charlie had just started an organization, and he was pitching me on it, an organization called Turning Point USA. I’d never heard of it, of course: He had just graduated high school, and the group had its seed donors but was still in its infancy.

Charlie was eager, and he was aggressive, and he was whip-smart. His energy was almost exhausting.

When he walked away, I turned to my friend Jeremy Boreing and said, “That kid is going to be the head of the Republican National Committee one day.”

I was wrong. Charlie became far more important than that.