This is adapted from a speech The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro delivered Thursday night at AmericaFest, an annual conference hosted by Turning Point USA. The speech follows remarks Shapiro made on Wednesday at the Heritage Foundation, where he argued that conservatives must denounce influencers that proffer conspiracy theories.

It’s an honor to be here at Turning Point USA.

It’s even more of an honor to follow Erika Kirk, a heroic figure and a true American patriot. Erika and her children are in all of our hearts.

And of course, this is a bittersweet moment. It’s absolutely bitter because of the murder of our friend Charlie Kirk—an irreplaceable human being. But it’s also sweet to see the number of people who continue to remember Charlie each and every day, and to carry on his mission.

Today, I want to talk about the future of the country.

And the future of the country relies on the future of the conservative movement.

It relies on what TPUSA defines as its core mission: “freedom, free markets, and limited government.”

And it relies, most of all, on truth.