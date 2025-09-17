The Free Press
Frannie Block
Frannie Block is an investigative reporter at The Free Press, where she covers the forces shaping American life—from foreign influence in U.S. politics and national security to institutional overreach and due process failures. She began her career covering breaking news at The Des Moines Register.
Mónica Cordero
Mónica Cordero is an investigative and data journalist based in Iowa.
Immigration
Donald Trump
Policy
ICE
