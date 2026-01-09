The Free Press
Arthur Brooks
Arthur Brooks
Arthur C. Brooks is a social scientist and one of the world’s leading authorities on human happiness. He is a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School, Free Press columnist, CBS News contributor, and host of the podcast Office Hours. From 2009 to 2019, he served as president of the American Enterprise Institute. His books have been translated into dozens of languages and include the No. 1 New York Times bestsellers Build the Life You Want (co-authored with Oprah Winfrey) and From Strength to Strength. His next book, The Meaning of Your Life, is available March 31, 2026. You can learn more at www.TheMeaningOfYourLife.com. He lives with his family in Virginia.
Health
Community
Family
Tim Richman
just now

Welcome to TFP, Arthur.

About a decade ago I read that a daily commute longer than 20 minutes negatively affects happiness, and I've done my best to stay under that number since. I have worked from home for three years now, and my commute is the school run 2 or 3 times a week (shared with my wife). When our boy moves to high school in three years, we intend to move to stay under the 20-minute limit if possible.

I also do my best to avoid traffic in general, scheduling work meetings to avoid rush-hour, for example. That all said, I have found that listening to podcasts in recent years has eased my traffic pain somewhat - I'm not quite as allergic to it as I used to be.

I'm interested to know the latest science on driving in traffic - as well as anything else you have to write on happiness!

Lucy
4m

I dont like dinner food either. Also, your grandchild….sooooo cute! ❤️

