Arthur Brooks
Arthur C. Brooks is a social scientist and one of the world’s leading authorities on human happiness. He is a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School, Free Press Columnist, CBS News Contributor, and host of the podcast Office Hours. From 2009-2019, he served as president of the American Enterprise Institute. His books have been translated into dozens of languages and include the #1 New York Times bestsellers Build the Life You Want (co-authored with Oprah Winfrey) and From Strength to Strength. He lives with his family in Virginia.
Psychology
Ideas
Community
Science
Karen Cornwell
3m

I am quite sure I heard your interview on John Delony's podcast and was really impressed! Welcome to the FP. I look forward to reading your column and newsletter!

Sergey L
4m

"If you want to be happy, be so." An insightful, sage aphorism frequently attributed to the Count Leo Tolstoy, one of the greatest authors of all time... Plastered all over the Internet, it is even quoted by a character in "House of Cards," no less than the Russian president - again, with attribution to Leo Tolstoy!

"If you want to be happy, be so." A banal, pseudo-profound aphorism penned by Kozma Prutkov, a fictional pompous author invented by the Count Aleksey Tolstoy (Leo's second cousin) and the Zhemchuzhnikov brothers (from "Thoughts and Aphorisms", first published in the weekly "Iskra", 1860).

How strongly attribution affects the meaning of a quote! "Du sublime au ridicule il n’y a qu’un pas" (from the sublime to the ridiculous, there's but one step) - attributed to Napoleon 😉

For Free People.
