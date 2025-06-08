For a year after the 2020 George Floyd riots, America’s largest corporations pretty much stopped hiring white people. According to Bloomberg News, of the over 300,000 new jobs filled at S&P 100 companies in 2021, only six percent—you read that right, six percent—went to whites, who make up some 61 percent of the U.S. population. This was done in the name of “inclusivity” and “diversity.”

Under a major new Supreme Court case decided last week—which you may have missed in the Trump-Musk uproar—a different description now applies to such DEI hiring practices. They can now be called a violation of the country’s race-discrimination laws.