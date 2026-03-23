Are We About to Send the Marines Into Iran? With Rich Goldberg and Garrett Exner

On this episode of School of War, Rich Goldberg, senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, and Garrett Exner, executive director of the Public Interest Fellowship, break down what’s really happening behind the Iran war headlines—from covert strikes on nuclear sites to the fragile possibility of reopening the Strait of Hormuz. How are …
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