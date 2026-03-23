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Are We About to Send the Marines Into Iran? With Rich Goldberg and Garrett Exner
Aaron MacLean
58M
National security experts join Aaron MacLean to assess the real-world complexities that will shape the next phase of this conflict.
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On this episode of School of War, Rich Goldberg, senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, and Garrett Exner, executive director of the Public Interest Fellowship, break down what’s really happening behind the Iran war headlines—from covert strikes on nuclear sites to the fragile possibility of reopening the Strait of Hormuz. How are …

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Military
Iran

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