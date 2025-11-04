Unless you read conservative news outlets like Breitbart or stalk the Senate Judiciary Committee’s X feed, you’ve probably never heard of Arctic Frost.

No, it’s not a new soft drink and it’s not a reference to an icy tundra. “Arctic Frost” was the code name for the FBI’s 2022 investigation into the scheme by Donald Trump’s campaign to present fake slates of electors to the House of Representatives for the official certification of the 2020 election. Now Arctic Frost is back in the news.