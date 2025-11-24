The House Committee on Education and Workforce said it will investigate the public school districts in Fairfax County, Virginia; Berkeley, California; and Philadelphia to determine if they violated federal law by failing to address antisemitism.

On Monday morning, the House committee, led by Republican Tim Walberg of Michigan, requested from each school district “an anonymized chart of all complaints” of antisemitic incidents, and any documents, communications, or contracts related to antisemitism, Judaism, or Israel.