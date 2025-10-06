The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
63
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
DebraD's avatar
DebraD
5m

Posted this on my social media today - want as many people I know to dump the NYT and WaPo and subscribe to TFP!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BDKay's avatar
BDKay
13m

Anyone who believes that an unholy alliance with the mercenary Ellison cabal and the CBS culture is going to permanently transform the MSM is delusional. This is a sellout of the highest order. Wonder when Bari and Nellie (which is the husband?? I can never figure that one out) will be purchasing their 75th floor condo on Billionaire’s Row?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
61 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice