We’ll cut to the chase: This week, we’re dropping the paywall at The Free Press. That means everything that is normally reserved for paying subscribers will be free, for this week, to anyone with a registered account.
All our columns, investigations, livestreams, commentary, podcasts—you name it—will be paywall-free.
We’re also curating a collection of some of our best work—stories we think are worth revisiting—that you’ll be able to browse freely in one place.
We have a lot planned this week: fresh columns and essays from writers like Douglas Murray, Coleman Hughes, Tyler Cowen, Matti Friedman, Eli Lake, Suzy Weiss and, of course, Nellie Bowles’ TGIF.
You’re also invited to join the conversation with our livestreams. These conversations, about the most pressing issues of the day with the brightest minds on a given subject, are normally reserved for paying subscribers. The first one will be tomorrow, with Bari Weiss and Niall Ferguson, to discuss the second anniversary of October 7. Check out all of our upcoming livestreams for the week here.
After October 12, the paywall returns. So for this one week, don’t miss a story. Share widely. And see for yourself what The Free Press is all about.
Posted this on my social media today - want as many people I know to dump the NYT and WaPo and subscribe to TFP!
Anyone who believes that an unholy alliance with the mercenary Ellison cabal and the CBS culture is going to permanently transform the MSM is delusional. This is a sellout of the highest order. Wonder when Bari and Nellie (which is the husband?? I can never figure that one out) will be purchasing their 75th floor condo on Billionaire’s Row?