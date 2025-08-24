The Free Press
Get your tickets now to our next live debate!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Nicholas Lemann
Nicholas Lemann is a professor at Columbia Journalism School and a staff writer at The New Yorker. His book Returning: A Search for Home Across Three Centuries will be published in March.
Tags:
Judaism
History
Ancient Wisdom
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice