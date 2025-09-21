The Free Press
Diana Nyad
Diana Nyad is the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without the aid of a shark cage. Her 2015 memoir is titled Find a Way. She co-founded EverWalk, a national initiative to encourage Americans to walk for health, fitness, and community.
New York City
Ancient Wisdom
Sports
