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America’s Incredible Rescue of Its Downed Airmen in Iran and Trump’s Strategic Options Ahead
Aaron MacLean
44M
Rich Goldberg and Garrett Exner join Aaron MacLean to discuss the weekend’s rescue operation and the road ahead in Iran.
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Rich Goldberg, senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, and Garrett Exner, adjunct fellow at the Hudson Institute, join the show to break down the dramatic events of the weekend and take a look at the road ahead in the Iran war. We discuss the American F-15E shot down in Iran, and the subsequent rescue of its crew by special operatio…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Military
Iran

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