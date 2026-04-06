America’s Incredible Rescue of Its Downed Airmen in Iran and Trump’s Strategic Options Ahead

Rich Goldberg, senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, and Garrett Exner, adjunct fellow at the Hudson Institute, join the show to break down the dramatic events of the weekend and take a look at the road ahead in the Iran war. We discuss the American F-15E shot down in Iran, and the subsequent rescue of its crew by special operatio…
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