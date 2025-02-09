How American Educators Are Conning Kids
As U.S. students keep falling behind, educators keep lowering standards. ‘It’s like telling everyone they’re a great swimmer when you know half of us are drowning.’
84
“We should have the best education system in the world. We should have an education system that reflects us being a superpower. But there is no one with a straight face who can say that the United States has a world-class education system.”
That damning verdict comes from Pete Shulman, the former deputy commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Education.
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events