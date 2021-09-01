Sep 1, 2021 • 1HR 18M
American Decline Is a Choice. Let's Not Choose It.
The most interesting conversations in American life now happen in private. This show is bringing them out of the closet. Stories no one else is telling and conversations with the most fascinating people in the country, every week from former New York Times and Wall Street Journal journalist Bari Weiss.
Between the catastrophic American withdrawal from Afghanistan, an endless pandemic, a broken education system, and competent leaders nowhere in sight, it can feel like America is in a constant state of meltdown.
On today's episode, renowned historian Niall Ferguson answers the big questions: how did we get here? Is American decline inevitable? And if not, what can be done to renew the culture and the country?
Niall is the author of nearly 20 books. His latest is: "Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe."
