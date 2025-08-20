It’s Wednesday, August 20. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: A scientist who worked for the Obama administration explains why he switched his stance on climate change. Danielle Sassoon, the U.S. attorney who quit her job after President Trump told her to drop corruption charges against New York mayor Eric Adams, speaks out. And the secret history of air-conditioning.

But first: Why America needs to go nuclear.

America needs more energy—and fast. From the massive data centers we need to compete with China in the AI race, to the air-conditioning we consume all summer, this country devours power.

And yet the U.S. energy grid is weak, vulnerable, and in some cases, unreliable. Last month, the White House warned that increased demand could cause a surge in power outages by 2030. And just last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that blackouts have been prevented in Texas, California, and New England only because of a boom in Americans getting household batteries as backup.

The Chinese grid, in contrast, is highly advanced and built for the future.

So, how can we boost our supply of energy?

As Sean Fischer reports in today’s lead piece, some people see nuclear as “the most perfect form of energy ever discovered”—and the answer to America’s power prayers.

But here’s some more bad news: America is reliant on Russia for the enriched uranium we need to power our existing nuclear plants. And, because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration placed a ban on importing it, set to take effect in 2028.

Since then, Sean writes, America has been scrambling to find a solution. And here’s the good news: The private sector has stepped up. This month, a scrappy start-up opened America’s first private uranium enrichment facility of the twenty-first century, in Paducah, Kentucky. To find out how, read Sean’s great piece.

Nuclear used to have a terrible reputation, but in recent years it’s attracted some cheerleaders—including Isabelle Boemeke, a Brazilian model who has become, in her words, the “world’s first nuclear energy influencer.”

For our second piece, Suzy Weiss speaks to Boemeke, who has a new book called Rad Future—in which she aims to sell “climate-anxious” Gen Zers on why more nuclear power won’t lead to more Chernobyls and Fukushimas, but rather a world where “everybody who wants to have access to electricity at any given time does.” She calls it energy abundance. But will young people really buy the ideas she’s selling?

The Truth About Climate Change ‘Lies Somewhere in the Middle’ Madeleine Rowley How did Steve Koonin, a theoretical physicist who worked as an undersecretary in the Energy Department under President Obama, shift his stance on climate change? He explains to Madeleine Rowley what he discovered in the “dirty underbelly” of climate science, and why he thinks the threat posed by climate change has been greatly exaggerated. Read full story

What Justice Scalia Taught Me Danielle Sassoon “Debate is the lifeblood of the rule of law, and we should resist any impulse to impose consensus by silencing critics. That is true within the Department of Justice. It is also imperative within our law schools,” writes Danielle Sassoon. Sassoon is the attorney who resigned from her post as acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York when the Justice Department told her to drop her prosecution of New York City mayor Eric Adams. Read her clarion call to Yale Law students. Read full story

Blame Air Canada: The Cartel Just Canceled My Vacation Rupa Subramanya In her latest dispatch from our northern neighbor, Rupa Subramanya sounds off on the detrimental grip unions have on Canada’s corporations, the rise of violent antisemitism in Montreal, and why Ottawa desperately needs the Washington, D.C. treatment: “I lived in Mumbai for nearly a decade, walked more recently through similar neighborhoods in London, and spent chunks of time in New York and D.C. over 20 years. I felt safer in all of those places than I do in Ottawa.” Read full story

The Invention That Changed Everything Eli Lake How did air-conditioning go from a niche invention for factories to something that reshaped cities, industries, and human behavior? In the latest episode of Breaking History, Eli Lake dives deeply into the surprising and often overlooked story of AC with Salvatore Basile, the author of Cool: How Air Conditioning Changed Everything. It’s a fun one—and you’ll learn something. Read full story

The Israeli government is weighing whether to agree to a ceasefire plan Hamas has reportedly accepted. The agreement, mediated by diplomats from Egypt and Qatar, comes after Israel announced its intention to occupy Gaza City, and would institute a 60-day ceasefire in return for half of the Israeli hostages still held by the terror group. Israel has been insistent that all of Hamas’s hostages must be released for the war to end.

Republican congressman James Comer said that Trump’s Department of Justice will begin to release files related to its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein to the House Oversight Committee. At the FBI, amid Deputy Director Dan Bongino’s public feud with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the Epstein files, Trump appointed a new deputy director to work alongside Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Amid rumors that the Trump administration will buy a 10 percent stake in the U.S. chip manufacturer Intel, the Japanese investment firm Softbank invested $2 billion in the embattled American firm. Investors interpreted Softbank’s move as a vote of confidence, and Intel’s stock price rose after a period of decline.

The Air Force’s chief of staff, General David Allvin, abruptly announced he plans to retire early just halfway into his four-year term, providing no specific reason. Allvin is the fourth senior military official to resign in Trump’s second term.

President Trump indicated the U.S. could provide a security guarantee for Ukraine “by air” while insisting that American ground troops would not be deployed to the country. Speaking on Fox & Friends, Trump said Ukraine “is not going to be a part of NATO, but we’ve got the European nations, and they’ll frontload it.” The statements come as Trump and European leaders look for a peace deal that would end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Several cases of tuberculosis have appeared at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers this summer, including several hospitalizations and one death. Critics of the Trump administration’s immigration policies say overcrowding and poor sanitation are to blame.

Hurricane Erin, a Category 2 storm, is spinning up dangerous currents along the East Coast, even though it is not expected to make landfall. Wrightsville Beach, a town in North Carolina, has had to rescue some 75 people from rip currents so far and has issued a no-swimming advisory.

Former governor and current New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo told supporters at a Southampton fundraiser over the weekend that Trump and other leading Republicans will tell voters to abandon Curtis Sliwa, the GOP candidate for the job. He also said that, should he be elected mayor, he expects to have a good relationship with the president. A spokesman for Cuomo, however, said that the campaign is not looking for Trump’s help.