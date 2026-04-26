The Free Press
We've Launched A New Podcast!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Freya Sanders
Freya Sanders is a senior editor at The Free Press. Previously, she worked at UnHerd for five years, where she was the commissioning editor.
Tags:
Donald Trump
Guns
Crime
Political Violence
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice