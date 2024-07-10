FOR FREE PEOPLE

Sign up here for our new daily newsletter: The Front Page!

FOR FREE PEOPLE

Alec Baldwin is on trial for manslaughter after a tragic accident on the set of the movie Rust.
Alec Baldwin, photographed during a pretrial hearing on July 8, 2024, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by Ross D. Franklin—Pool/Getty Images)

The Warped Case Against Alec Baldwin

The actor is about the worst kind of thing you can be in 2024: an old, white, rich and famous man protesting his innocence.

By Kat Rosenfield

July 10, 2024

Picture this: you’re hanging out at a Fourth of July barbecue when your friend hands you a stick of dynamite. Not real dynamite, obviously—that would be insane, and dangerous!—but a harmless facsimile, a piece of clay with a lil’ sparkler stuck in the end. “Go on, light it,” he says, and you do, laughing, before passing the fake dynamite to your friend, who also laughs.

He’s still laughing when the dynamite—which is, as it turns out, real—explodes in his face.

In this nightmare hypothetical, would you deserve to go to jail?

It’s a question that brings us to the trial of actor Alec Baldwin, which began today, nearly three years after he shot and killed a woman on a movie set outside Sante Fe. The charge is involuntary manslaughter, not murder; Baldwin, who fired the reproduction revolver that killed Rust’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, had been told the weapon wasn’t loaded. But through some combination of negligence and incompetence, there was one real bullet in the gun’s chamber. 

What happened that day, in October 2021, was a horrible tragedy, but also unambiguously an accident—and yet, Baldwin has been subjected to an unusually zealous prosecution by New Mexico authorities. It’s a case that illuminates just how complex things can get when criminal justice intersects with a person’s celebrity status.

The prosecution’s motivations in the case are myriad, including a grudge on the part of the district attorney who initially brought charges against Baldwin. In a recent New York Times deep dive, Mary Carmack-Altwies said her decision was influenced by the fact Baldwin gave an interview to ABC’s George Stephanopolous in December 2021 to share his side of the story. She told the Times she found it enraging: “This guy, how dare he?” 

If the man on trial were not a celebrity, we might recognize the gross authoritarianism of this: a tragic but accidental death escalated to a felony trial, just because the prosecutor took exception to the defendant’s exercise of his First Amendment rights.

This post is for paying subscribers only

Subscribe

Already have an account? Log in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments

Latest