Chase Stephen says he’s not worried about AI coming for his job “at all.”

“I’m an electrician,” he said. Chase, 24, did what he describes as a pointless semester at Southern Virginia University. “I went for criminal justice and they gave me a bunch of random classes—English, some communications class,” he said. He dropped out and started working for the Long Island, New York, firm RMD Electric—and he has no regrets. “I have friends who went to college and now they have to get jobs in things their degrees aren’t even related to.”

If you believe the hype about the AI apocalypse, his trajectory is about to become a lot more common. “Learn a trade” has become, in the words of The Wall Street Journal, “a rallying cry,” spurned by “fears of an AI ‘jobpocalypse.’ ”