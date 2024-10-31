FOR FREE PEOPLE

The AI Chatbots Are Rooting for Kamala
We asked artificial intelligence platforms which candidate has the ‘right’ solutions to the election’s most pressing issues: Trump or Harris? The answers were almost unanimous.

By Madeleine Rowley

October 31, 2024

Silicon Valley may pride itself on being a home for people who think outside the box. Yet when it comes to the hottest product in tech right now—artificial intelligence chatbots—there’s a stunning amount of political groupthink.

The country is evenly divided between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. But when we asked five of the biggest language models—ChatGPT, Grok, Llama via Meta AI, Claude, and DeepSeek—to assess the positions of the two presidential candidates on a multitude of pressing issues, the answers were mostly the same.

Which candidate has the “right” platform on healthcare? Abortion? Criminal justice? According to the machines, with only one exception, the answer was always Harris. 

