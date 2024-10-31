Silicon Valley may pride itself on being a home for people who think outside the box. Yet when it comes to the hottest product in tech right now—artificial intelligence chatbots—there’s a stunning amount of political groupthink.

The country is evenly divided between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. But when we asked five of the biggest language models—ChatGPT, Grok, Llama via Meta AI, Claude, and DeepSeek—to assess the positions of the two presidential candidates on a multitude of pressing issues, the answers were mostly the same.

Which candidate has the “right” platform on healthcare? Abortion? Criminal justice? According to the machines, with only one exception, the answer was always Harris.