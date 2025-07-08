It’s Tuesday, July 8. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: New York City’s mayor discusses the biggest obstacle to his reelection in an interview with our Coleman Hughes; a new political party that recalls Ross Perot; what it means to be a genius. And much more.

But first: The tragedy in Texas, where ordinary people became heroes.

It’s hard to let go of hope. That is one reason why rescue crews in Texas are still searching debris piles, trees, and anywhere else they might find survivors of last week’s flash floods, which killed more than 100 people.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for some people to turn this heartbreaking tragedy into a political statement in support of their own agenda—from climate change to the National Weather Service’s inner workings to budget cuts by DOGE to getting what you voted for.

This is one of those times when the truth actually turns out to be simple. For years, Roger Pielke Jr. studied the use of weather forecasts and warnings at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, including flood warnings. He writes that the tragedy happened in an area that has among the greatest risks of flash flooding in the United States, a place where other summer campers were swept away to their deaths in 1987, and where flood warning systems are not in place.

“If there was ever something politicians should come together to ensure it never happens again—this is it,” Pielke writes.

Read The Texas Floods Were an Avoidable Tragedy

The heartbreak also showed the kind of heroism that embodies the best of Texas—and America. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, whose district is north of Houston, shared some of those stories with us.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Scott Ruskan rescued 165 people who were stranded by the raging water. Counselors at Camp La Junta, a boys’ summer camp up the river from the all-girls’ Camp Mystic, rushed everyone safely to higher ground. Camp Mystic’s owner, Dick Eastland, lost his life trying to rescue the girls in his care.

“Neighbors saved neighbors. Ordinary people became heroes,” Crenshaw writes. “That is the spirit of Texas. No flood can ever wash it away.”

—The Editors

Our own Coleman Hughes sat down with New York City mayor Eric Adams at Gracie Mansion yesterday to talk about everything from Adams’ stand against the “Defund the Police” movement in 2020 to his ongoing crusade against the city’s rat problem. Don’t miss this exclusive interview on Conversations with Coleman.

Eric Adams to Andrew Cuomo: ‘Get Out of the Race’ Olivia Reingold No one has covered the New York City mayoral race with a keener eye than Olivia Reingold. She’s been everywhere—from Brooklyn, where she spoke with Mamdani die-hards, to Manhattan, where she watched Cuomo concede, to a Queens beauty salon, where she watched Eric Adams get his eyebrows threaded. Today, she sheds light on Adams’s game plan. Read full story

Is Elon Musk the New Ross Perot? Matthew Continetti Is Elon Musk’s deficit hawk “America Party” the future of politics? Or another failed project by the recently ousted DOGE kingpin? In his latest column, Matthew Continetti recalls the legacy of Ross Perot, whose third-party bids transformed American politics during the 1990s. Disruption is easy for Musk, argues Continetti—but transformation is a different story. Read full story

Radical Honesty Has Come for the Boob Job Kat Rosenfield For years, celebrities swore that their plumped lips and gravity-defying breasts were thanks to “genetics” and “staying hydrated.” But now, in 2025, stars are owning up to plastic surgery—including Kylie Jenner. In her latest column, Kat Rosenfield asks: Are these admissions acts of feminist truth-telling? Or bleak reminders that beauty belongs only to the very young and the very wealthy? Read full story

What does it really mean to be a genius? Today, Atlantic staff writer Helen Lewis joins Bari on Honestly to talk about her new book, The Genius Myth. In this conversation, Helen explains why she believes genius is a right-wing idea; unpacks Silicon Valley’s IQ fetish; and probes the mythology of human brilliance—from Elon to Einstein.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by President Donald Trump, speaks during a dinner at the White House on July 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik via Getty Images)

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House yesterday, bearing a special gift for President Trump: a written nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. “He’s forging peace, as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other,” Netanyahu said of Trump. “Thank you very much. This I didn’t know. Wow,” Trump replied, apparently moved by the gesture.

Stocks slumped yesterday following president Trump’s announcement of 25 percent tariffs on Japan and South Korea starting August 1. “If for any reason you decide to raise your tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25% that we charge,” Trump said in the letters, which he also shared on Truth Social.

Russia’s transport minister was found dead hours after Russian president Vladimir Putin fired him yesterday. Authorities suspect that the death might be a suicide. The minister, Roman Starovoyt, was dismissed from his post amid a government embezzlement investigation in Russia’s Kursk region, where he previously served as governor.

A federal judge ruled yesterday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia may continue his wrongful deportation lawsuit against the Trump administration. Abrego Garcia is currently in pretrial detention in Tennessee, where he faces criminal charges for alleged human trafficking.

Planned Parenthood is suing the Trump administration over a One Big Beautiful Bill provision preventing it from receiving Medicaid reimbursements. In a lawsuit filed yesterday in federal court in Boston, the organization claimed the cutoff would have “catastrophic consequences” for the 1 million patients it serves annually through Medicaid.

A man suspected of firing dozens of rounds into a Texas border patrol building was killed by law enforcement yesterday morning, authorities said. One officer was shot in the knee while responding to the scene and is receiving treatment at a hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

The U.S. dollar is facing what may be its worst year in contemporary history and could fall in value by another 10 percent, according to Morgan Stanley. The next-closest recorded dollar depreciation this sharp was in 1973—and it led Richard Nixon to remove the U.S. from the gold standard.

Starbucks may soon remove canola oil from its food menus in the U.S. The pivot away from seed oils—which some doctors say cause inflammation—follows a June meeting between CEO Brian Niccol and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., where Niccol expressed interest in aligning with the Trump administration’s health standards.